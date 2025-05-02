Spartan 7W Executive Released by iniBuilds for MSFS 2024/2020

iniBuilds has faithfully recreated the late-1930s Spartan 7W Executive for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024, blending classic design with modern avionics. This polished, high-performance aircraft was developed in partnership with owner Jim Savage, who provided invaluable insights to capture its authentic handling and sound. Almost every detail, from the radial engine’s roar to customizable cockpit features, reflects a commitment to preserving the Spartan’s timeless luxury and aviation legacy.

The Inception of a Timeless Classic

The Spartan 7W Executive is a shining reminder of an era when air travel captured the public’s imagination in ways that still resonate today. Developed during the late 1930s, the aircraft exemplifies what it meant to own a luxurious, high-performance plane before airliners became widespread. While historical records slightly differ on whether 34 or 36 total units were produced, most agree that around 20 survive, with fewer than half of those still in flying condition.

iniBuilds has now transported this golden age design directly into Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) 2020 and 2024. In doing so, they have faithfully recreated the elegant curves, polished metal finishing, and distinctive radial engine roar that made the Spartan 7W an object of envy among corporate moguls, Hollywood royalty, and seasoned aviation enthusiasts.

New MSFS Expansion: Classic Meets Modern

Those firing up the simulator will find multiple cockpit variations available, giving you considerable flexibility over just how “retro” or “contemporary” you want your flight deck to feel. You can opt for:

Classic Recreate the 1930s flight deck precisely, or switch to a subtle modern instrument overlay via the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), pairing the esteemed wooden interior with improved situational awareness. Modern Fly with a full Garmin avionics suite, updated radio stack, autopilot, and adjustable cabin lighting. This option retains the Spartan’s vintage charm externally, but offers today’s technology for those who appreciate a more contemporary approach. Hybrid Experience a combination of modern avionics with the cabin ambiance and qualities of a bygone era.

Each variant features meticulous panel detailing, authentic flight modeling, and accurate navigation instruments. Likewise, many aspects of the cabin lighting and general ambiance can be tailored directly through the EFB. This approach introduces a high degree of personalization, ensuring your Spartan 7W suits exactly how you prefer to manage your flight operations.

Preserving an Aviation Legacy

One of the most fascinating aspects behind the iniBuilds Spartan 7W is the collaboration with Jim Savage, the current owner of Spartan NC 17634. He has cared for his iconic machine for nearly two decades. Throughout iniBuilds’ development process, Jim opened his hangar doors and allowed the team to meticulously capture every rivet, every reflection in the polished metal, and every mechanical nuance.

What truly sets this project apart is the extent to which Jim’s insight shaped the final in-simulator flight model. Working closely with him, iniBuilds learned how the aircraft reacts to turbulence and wind gusts, how the radial engine’s torque affects handling, and how the controls should “feel” in different phases of flight. These observations aimed to deliver an experience that doesn’t just look the part but performs with an authenticity worthy of the Spartan heritage.

Capturing the Sound of a Radial Legend

The Spartan 7W’s Pratt & Whitney radial engine signature is a critical aspect of what makes the aircraft so memorable. Focused on sustaining absolute authenticity, iniBuilds enlisted the expertise of Echo 19 Audio Production. Employing high-grade recording equipment, they tracked everything from the rumble of the engine’s startup sequence to the distinct note of its cruise RPM. This dedication to detailed sound design ensures every flight in the sim resonates deeply and immerses you in the early days of air travel.

EFB and In-Depth Interactivity

With the included EFB, sim pilots can access options such as:

Toggle classic or modern instruments: Seamlessly shift between old-school round dials and modern digital avionics if desired.

Seamlessly shift between old-school round dials and modern digital avionics if desired. Cabin ambiance: Adjust the night lighting color palette in the modern variant and control unique external ground equipment (GSE), including rain covers, chocks, oil drip tray, safety flags, and pins.

Adjust the night lighting color palette in the modern variant and control unique external ground equipment (GSE), including rain covers, chocks, oil drip tray, safety flags, and pins. Enhanced realism for FS24: Step outside and conduct a thorough pre-flight walk-around with newly refined PBR textures that bring the airframe’s metal and glass surfaces to life.

This level of interactive capability highlights how flight simulation has advanced; it’s no longer just about operating from the cockpit, but about experience immersion that begins the moment you approach your aircraft on the ramp.

Feature Highlights

Classic, Modern, Hybrid Cockpits: Satisfy every piloting preference, from vintage gauges to complete Garmin sets.

Satisfy every piloting preference, from vintage gauges to complete Garmin sets. Detailed Exterior and Interior Modeling: Capture the graceful lines and timeless craftsmanship of this 1930s icon.

Capture the graceful lines and timeless craftsmanship of this 1930s icon. Authentic Echo 19 Audio Suite: Hear the real-world engine growl in every RPM range.

Hear the real-world engine growl in every RPM range. EFB Customization: Fine-tune numerous external and internal elements directly in the sim.

Fine-tune numerous external and internal elements directly in the sim. Upgraded PBR Textures for FS24: Enjoy refined reflections and lighting for a next-generation look.

Enjoy refined reflections and lighting for a next-generation look. Enhanced Walk-Around Mode: For MSFS 2024, explore your aircraft in a new dimension and appreciate each detail.

For MSFS 2024, explore your aircraft in a new dimension and appreciate each detail. Accurate Flight Model: Fly with confidence that your handling performance mirrors that of the real Spartan 7W.

Product Details

Price £14.99 (excluding VAT) at the iniBuilds Store Product Versions Available for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024 Download Size 3.08 GB (Installed footprint of 8.04 GB)

For more information and to purchase, visit iniBuilds Spartan 7W Executive.

A Remnant of Luxury and Innovation

To fully appreciate this release, look beyond the polished aluminum fuselage and graceful wingtips. In the late 1930s, the Spartan stood as a benchmark of corporate aviation—an era when flying was considered cutting-edge and only a select group could afford private aircraft. In bridging historical charm and modern simulation fidelity, iniBuilds has provided a way to honor those pioneering days and explore the advanced capabilities of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The Spartan 7W effectively merges the best aspects of the past with all the conveniences of now.

