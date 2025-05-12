London Gatwick (EGKK) Released for MSFS 2024 by iniBuilds

iniBuilds has released a new interpretation of London Gatwick Airport (EGKK) for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, featuring more than 6 square kilometers of accurately modeled terrain, updated to a realistic 2025 layout. Detailed ground textures, bespoke taxiway signage, and immersive terminal interiors enhance realism, while performance-focused LOD optimization and an included GSX profile cater to both casual flyers and seasoned simmers seeking authenticity and smooth operations.

Introducing a Fresh Rendition of Gatwick Airport

iniBuilds has unveiled a brand-new take on London Gatwick Airport (EGKK) for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This modern hub, known for accommodating flights from easyJet, British Airways, Norse, and myriad other airlines, welcomes travelers to over 200 destinations across the globe. The project spans more than 6 square kilometers and adopts a realistic 2025 airport layout, ensuring you get an authentic feel for one of Britain’s busiest gateways.

Trailer Video

Official trailer video released by iniBuilds.

Detailed Visuals and Authentic Ground Textures

One highlight of this release is the attention to ground detailing. Hand-crafted texture sets define the runways, aprons, walkways, and roads. These textures reflect the newest design elements seen around the airport in real life. The implementation of custom decals, signposts, and bespoke taxi signage further enhances immersion for those who have flown in and out of Gatwick—virtually or otherwise. Even the parking barriers and vegetation have been carefully modeled to replicate the airside and landside environments.

Rich Airport Buildings and Immersive Interiors

Over 180 models—ranging from terminal architecture to ground service equipment—are designed to optimize performance in MSFS 2024. Each terminal is mapped with detailed, crisp textures to showcase modern finishes, while interior elements like transparent glass walls and visible passenger areas help breathe life into the scene. Night operations also benefit from accurately positioned dynamic lighting, making those dusk or dawn arrivals particularly memorable.

Performance-Focused LOD Optimization

A common concern for high-fidelity airports is balancing performance with visual quality. iniBuilds has emphasized Level of Detail (LOD) settings for every model, ensuring a smooth experience, even when airport traffic is bustling. By carefully refining LOD transitions, the developer maintains frame rates without sacrificing details that matter most in close-up views—like jetway cables or ground support vehicles.

Exclusive GSX Profile and Compatibility

For simmers who enjoy the added realism of third-party ground handling, an official GSX profile comes bundled via the iniManager. This profile tailors parking stand positions, jetway alignments, and various airport services specifically for Gatwick. With this ready-made configuration, you can experience more streamlined passenger boarding processes or pushback procedures straight away.

Key Features to Note

Up-to-Date Airport Layout: Reflecting current real-world changes through 2025, ensuring paths and gate assignments mirror actual operations.

Reflecting current real-world changes through 2025, ensuring paths and gate assignments mirror actual operations. HD Ground Poly: Modeling Gustav White’s realistic runway and aprons in full high-definition polygons for precise detail underfoot.

Modeling Gustav White’s realistic runway and aprons in full high-definition polygons for precise detail underfoot. True Lighting Effects: Not just spotlights—carefully calibrated runway lights, apron floods, and terminal lighting for enhanced night flying.

Not just spotlights—carefully calibrated runway lights, apron floods, and terminal lighting for enhanced night flying. Cross-Simulator Optimization: Built exclusively for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 using its latest SDK, demonstrating a future-focused design approach.

Minimum and Recommended Specs

Running a large hub like Gatwick smoothly requires modern hardware. iniBuilds suggests at least Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processing power, backed by 8GB of video memory. With this recommended setup, the full 5.77GB installed package should flow comfortably under DirectX 12. Users running Windows 10 or 11 will benefit from the best stability too.

Where to Get it

You can purchase London Gatwick Airport (EGKK) for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 from the iniBuilds Store, where it falls under their “Premium” category. Priced at £21.99 (excluding VAT), it provides an in-depth gateway for exploring Britain’s vibrant aviation scene.

“Experience London Gatwick Airport (EGKK) like never before… Spanning over 6 sq/km, this scenery features custom taxiway signage, bespoke ground service equipment, and beautifully detailed terminals.”

Don’t Overlook Freeware Options

If you’re just testing the waters—or throttles—of flying in and out of Gatwick, there’s also a freeware Gatwick Airport scenery mod compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024. You can find it in the Fly Away Simulation mod library here. While it may not match the same level of detail, it’s a solid alternative if you’d like to explore Gatwick before committing to a payware solution.

Join the Discussion

Have you tried this version of Gatwick yet, or are you thinking of adding it to your collection? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below. Which real-world flights would you replicate, and what do you think of the performance improvements? We’d love to hear your opinions and any creative routes you’ve uncovered!