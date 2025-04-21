PMDG Release Date for 777-200ER for MSFS & Announces No New Titles for 2020 Version

This article details PMDG’s upcoming Boeing 777-200ER for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024, spotlighting its release window, multiple variants, enhanced sound packages, and expanded EFB features. The 777-200ER’s advanced flight modeling, free upgrades to MSFS 2024, and operational improvements through PMDG’s new Operations Center underscore the developer’s shift from Prepar3D, focusing on the evolving capabilities of modern simulators for more immersive and refined virtual flight experiences.

PMDG’s Next Evolution in Wide-Body Simulation

PMDG has announced new details regarding its highly anticipated Boeing 777-200ER for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024. This update sheds light on the official release window, changes to development strategy, and the eventual retirement of some legacy platforms. The evolving lineup promises more refined sounds, improved performance modeling, and new EFB functionalities to enhance flight immersion.

Projected Release Dates for the 777-200ER

According to PMDG, the 777-200ER will be released between April 16 and April 29, 2025, simultaneously for MSFS 2020 and MSFS 2024. This provisional timeframe suggests the development is entering the final testing phases. The aircraft package is set to incorporate three separate engine types—PW4092, GE90-92, and Rolls-Royce Trent 892—each modeled with unique power settings, sounds, and performance data.

The flight simulation community has been particularly curious about the technical improvements. PMDG has confirmed this 777 lineup features a “new generation of sound packages,” which includes recordings taken from the actual cockpit. Expanded EFB functionality, SimBrief compatibility for route and performance integration, and refined flight handling characteristics are also on offer. Though the price for the aircraft package remains undisclosed, PMDG states that a single purchase provides entitlement to both 2020 and 2024 versions with more than 30 liveries initially available.

Fresh Insights into PMDG Operations Center 3

Alongside preparations for the 777-200ER release, PMDG has rolled out the latest version of its Operations Center, referred to as OC3. This utility manages aircraft installs, updates, liveries, and related files, and will soon support the entire PMDG fleet for MSFS. Expect to see the DC-6 and the 737 series integrated into OC3 in the near future. If you spot any unusual glitches, PMDG recommends promptly installing available hotfixes via the new application’s auto-update feature.

Free Updates for MSFS 2024 and the Development Roadmap

Beyond the 777-200ER, PMDG has unveiled a tentative schedule for releasing other variants into MSFS 2024. Here is the timeline:

777F : Mid-to-late May 2025

: Mid-to-late May 2025 777-300ER : Mid-to-late May 2025

: Mid-to-late May 2025 DC-6 : Early May 2025

: Early May 2025 777-200LR : Late May to Early June 2025 (estimate)

: Late May to Early June 2025 (estimate) 737NGs: To Be Announced

As with the -200ER, existing owners of 777 products for MSFS 2020 can upgrade to MSFS 2024 editions at no additional cost. The same approach applies for the DC-6, which is already being adapted to MSFS 2024. The 737 family, however, will undergo a near-total redevelopment for 2024, incurring a nominal upgrade fee if you already own the current iteration. This approach is intended to integrate new technology effectively, as MSFS 2024 adopts fundamentally different modeling and structure than its predecessor.

Bidding Farewell to New Projects on MSFS 2020

After the 777 family is fully migrated, PMDG states it will not launch new products exclusively for MSFS 2020. The developer explains that working across two different simulator architectures is highly inefficient and hinders both innovation and product quality. The upcoming 747 series, for example, is being designed with MSFS 2024 in mind, leveraging modern texture workflows and new rendering APIs.

It is important to note this does not imply older aircraft in MSFS 2020 will be abandoned entirely. PMDG’s immediate focus, however, will shift toward expanding, refining, and upgrading its offerings for the newer simulator alone to capitalize on advanced capabilities and reduce development overhead.

The End of an Era for Prepar3D

Another milestone is the retirement of any ongoing support for PMDG’s Prepar3D lineup. As of June 30, 2025, customers will still be able to download P3D products from their accounts, but official support, updates, or fixes will no longer be provided. While it might be disappointing for some, PMDG feels this transition is necessary to allocate resources for new and developing simulation technologies favored by the majority of its user base.

A Closer Look at the 777-200ER Nuances

One of the particularly interesting facets of the 777-200ER is the subtle difference in performance when compared with other wide-body variants such as the 777-300ER and 777F. Pinpoint flight modeling ensures dissimilarities in climb profiles, cruise thrust settings, and fuel burn are accurately reproduced. The brand-new sound architecture also highlights flight deck immersion, with deeper cockpit tones and nuanced spool-up sequences that audio purists will undoubtedly appreciate. The synergy of advanced auto-throttle velocity algorithms, refined pitch behaviors, and predictive systems should create a comprehensive simulation package for virtual pilots aiming to replicate real-world procedures.

Share Your Thoughts Below

How do you feel about PMDG’s timetable for the 777-200ER and future 777 variants? Are you ready to make the jump to MSFS 2024 for advanced features, or do you plan to stay with MSFS 2020? Let us know your stance—share your insights and questions in the comments section. We look forward to hearing what excites you most about the new PMDG wide-body offerings.