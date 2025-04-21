A320NEO Announced by Fenix Simulations for MSFS Along with 2025 Roadmap

Fenix Simulations is unveiling an extensive 2025 roadmap for their Airbus lineup, featuring a standalone A320NEO/A321NEO package with advanced systems, a modernized ECAM, and engine-specific flight profiles. Upgrades to the CEO family include a rebuilt back-end logic, enhanced ground effect modeling, and improved EFB integration. With a walk-around mode, refined sound design, and MSFS 2024 compatibility, Fenix aims to elevate the overall authenticity and immersion of Airbus simulation.

Fenix’s 2025 Roadmap: In-Depth Look at the Future of Their Airbus Lineup

Fenix Simulations is gearing up to bring a whole new dimension to Airbus aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Their ambitious 2025 roadmap outlines a full A320NEO Family, a fresh approach to core systems, and a major update to the already released CEO variants. Below is a technical dive into what’s coming, how it’s different, and why it matters for enthusiasts who crave in-depth and accurate replication of the Airbus experience.

The Newcomer: A320NEO and A321NEO

Fenix has confirmed that the forthcoming A320NEO and A321NEO will be available as a standalone package. Enthusiasts can expect both LEAP and GTF engine configurations, fully modeled using Fenix’s XEM data. This means advanced performance behavior, refined fuel-burn characteristics, and in-depth flight profiles for each engine type.

To make this level of realism possible, the developers have rebuilt the airplane’s ECAM (Electronic Centralized Aircraft Monitor) from the ground up. The entire underlying system is now tailored to the modern NEO suite, rather than relying on code from ProSim. Every sensor, valve, and switch has been re-examined to reflect a current-standard narrowbody Airbus. This opens the door to including features that were not part of the original codebase, such as ROW/ROPS (Runway Overrun Warning/Prevention System), better integration of modern checklists, and other subtle details that make the NEO feel thoroughly contemporary.

For pilots who already own the CEO family, there will be additional perks. If you purchase both the CEO and NEO packages, you’ll eventually receive a free modernized CEO variant. This extra aircraft merges the newer ECAM and systems with the older airframe—perfect for simmers who want a more up-to-date version of the traditional A320. Fenix anticipates this modern CEO release after the NEO package ships later this year.

Major Rewiring for the Current CEO

While the NEO receives plenty of attention, the CEO is not being left behind. Fenix worked on two ECAM systems in parallel—one focusing on the NEO and another maintaining the current CEO standard. The result: the CEO aircraft gets a total rebuild of its back-end logic and relevant avionics, ensuring it remains future-proof and open to continual enhancements. This upgrade will roll out as a free update once they complete the new NEO line.

The Big Fenix Update (BFU) Arrival

In the coming weeks, Fenix will deliver the Big Fenix Update (BFU), which spans improvements to the CEO family and introduces an A319 Sharklet variation. This smaller Airbus variant includes a custom B7 “hotrod” engine option for those who want an extra kick of thrust. In total, the developers have fine-tuned seven distinct engine models for the A32X CEO series, reflecting varied airline configurations and real-world performance limits.

Weather Radar Integration

A critical upgrade is the addition of a fully functional weather radar. Fenix has rebuilt portions of the display infrastructure so that the in-cockpit screens can properly render precipitation and storm returns. Though this may have been time-consuming for the development team, it allows simmers to experience more realistic flight planning and weather avoidance strategies.

Reworked Landing Profile and Ground Effect

One of the more detailed improvements is the comprehensive adjustment to the flare and ground effect modeling. By analyzing Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) outputs across thousands of real-world A320-family landings, Fenix plotted sidestick inputs and radio altimeter readings to refine touchdown behavior. This entirely new approach should address previous issues with exaggerated ground effect and require pilots to adjust their flare technique for more authentic handling.

The internal team also revised fly-by-wire logic for pitch and roll damping. They now recommend using linear sensitivity curves on both axes to stay as close as possible to real Airbus control behavior, which typically features minimal “artificial” feel. However, pilots are free to fine-tune sensitivity based on personal hardware and preference.

EFB Upgrades and Lido Charts

The BFU also brings multiple Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) enhancements. Lido charts will now be accessible within the EFB interface, plus newly refactored V-Speed calculation back-ends can show additional runway stop margins. These user interface changes offer a more comprehensive pre-departure setup. Other small quality-of-life features include a viewer for custom PDFs in the pilot briefing area, as well as improved communication between the sim and the EFB for smoother data handling.

MSFS 2024 Compatibility and Walk-Around Mode

Fenix has announced specific support for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. They rebuilt the project using the new Modular SimObject system and converted more than 700 liveries to ensure they remain functional in the updated sim. In addition, a new walk-around mode adds interactive external panels that simulate cargo door operations, fueling hatches, and even gear-door access. These operational elements go beyond simple animations—if your aircraft is parked on uneven pavement, you may notice fuel-level discrepancies or other quirks that reflect real physics.

Enhanced Sound Design and Touchdown Effects

Across both MSFS 2020 and 2024, cockpit audio and environmental effects have received a major overhaul. The 3D AEVC soundscape inside the flight deck is newly crafted, and the IAE V2500 engine soundset has been rebuilt for greater fidelity. Fenix also introduced a dynamic touchdown system that calculates individual wheel impact rates and generates unique sounds accordingly. This focuses on replicating subtle nuances that make landings more immersive and reflective of real-world procedural cues.

Future Outlook

All these developments point to an incredibly dynamic year for Airbus sim pilots. With a new NEO family, updated CEO functionality, and the Big Fenix Update on the horizon, Fenix Simulations appears committed to delivering continuous refinements. They’ve made it clear that the re-engineering efforts behind the NEO will feed back into upgrades for existing products. As they fine-tune these aircraft, the level of mechanical accuracy in both handling and systems depth is expected to take another leap forward.

For those interested in reading more details direct from Fenix, including technical updates and blog entries, check out their official blog at fenixsim.com.

Video: Touchdown stick deflection

