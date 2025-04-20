Complete List of Aircraft Featured In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, developed by Asobo Studio in partnership with Microsoft, significantly expands its aircraft roster with over 95 new or upgraded models spread across four editions. It enhances flight models and avionics, introduces refined cockpit instrumentation, and enriches mission-based experiences. Designed for all skill levels, from casual enthusiasts to dedicated simmers, each edition offers varied content and advanced realism for an immersive, authentic flying experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, created by Asobo Studio in partnership with Microsoft, introduces a substantial collection of new and enhanced aircraft. During the Global Preview Event, the developers offered a close look at how these 95+ winged machines (and rotorcraft) have been split among various editions. These updates do not merely revolve around increased numbers; the team also introduced refined aerodynamics, cockpit instrumentation enhancements, and expanded mission-based experiences. Each edition targets a different audience, from casual flyers to advanced enthusiasts seeking deeper realism.

Expanded Roster for Multiple Editions

Asobo Studio organized this simulator’s editions with diverse needs in mind. Fans of fixed-wing airplanes, helicopters, gyrocopters, and vertical takeoff vehicles (eVTOLs) have numerous options. Below is a breakdown of each version:

Standard Edition: 70 Total Aircraft

70 Total Aircraft Deluxe Edition: 75 Total Aircraft

75 Total Aircraft Premium Deluxe Edition: 90 Total Aircraft

90 Total Aircraft Aviator Edition: 125 Total Aircraft

Developers clarified that these totals combine brand-new planes built for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and reworked models from the previous release. In addition, the Aviator Edition bundles together an impressive lineup that includes 30 payware expansions from Microsoft, known for the “Local Legends” and “Famous Flyers” series.

Key Features Present in Every Aircraft

All of these aircraft, regardless of edition, benefit from updated flight models that take advantage of advanced computational fluid dynamics. Pilots can expect revisions to engine behavior, refined aerodynamic surfaces, and more authentic ground-handling physics. Asobo Studio’s improved avionics frameworks also contribute to enhanced glass cockpit accuracy, better autopilot behavior, and realistic flight management computer (FMC) systems. Many rotorcraft feature improved control response for collective and cyclic inputs, which simmers should notice immediately during hover or transition to forward flight.

Standard Edition’s Notable Machines

The Standard Edition boasts 70 different flying machines, ranging from classic training aircraft to cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff vehicles. A few standout entries include the Hughes Aircraft Company H-4 Hercules, popularly called the “Spruce Goose,” and the Airbus A400M Atlas tactical airlifter. Enthusiasts who enjoy ultralight operations can explore the CGS Hawk Arrow II, while those who prefer vintage experiences may gravitate toward the Curtiss JN-4 Jenny or the Ryan NYP “Spirit of St. Louis.”

Sample of Standard Edition Models

Airbus A320neo

Airbus A330-743L Beluga XL

Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Cessna Citation CJ4

CubCrafters NX Cub

Draco X

Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II

Erickson S-64F Aircrane

Bell 407

North American P-51 Mustang

Deluxe Edition Enhancements

Building on the Standard Edition set, the Deluxe Edition increases the roster to 75 total aircraft while adding a touch more variety with specialized planes. Asobo Studio and Microsoft focused on additional general aviation choices, including models for agricultural tasks and amphibious operations. These incremental additions often come with unique flight deck layouts and system depth for those who prefer bush-flying or floatplane activities.

Highlights in the Deluxe Package

Cessna 188 AGTruck

Beechcraft Baron G58

Amphibian Aerospace Albatross G111/HU16

Cessna 408 SkyCourier

Dornier Seastar

Premium Deluxe Edition’s Elite Inventory

The Premium Deluxe Edition boosts the total count to 90 aircraft. This version contains everything in the Standard and Deluxe sets, plus specialized jets, helicopters, and turboprops. Advanced airliners, such as The Boeing Company 787-10 Dreamliner, show off sophisticated flight management systems and more complex autopilot modes. Helicopter pilots will also discover large rotorcraft designed for heavy-lift or cargo missions, reflecting Asobo Studio’s deepening emphasis on varied flight profiles.

Aircraft Exclusive to Premium Deluxe

The Boeing Company C-17 Globemaster III

The Boeing Company CH-47D Chinook

Pilatus PC-24

Cirrus Aircraft SR22

Pipistrel Taurus M

Aviator Edition and Payware Additions

The Aviator Edition caters to flight simulation devotees who want absolutely everything. It boasts 125 total models, combining 45 newly introduced airframes with 50 upgraded favorites from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and the 30 payware packages from Microsoft, including the “Local Legends” and “Famous Flyers” product lines. Listed among these expansions are historical treasures such as the Boeing 307 Stratoliner and the Antonov An-225, each benefiting from new texturing, advanced cockpit modeling, and refined flight characteristics. Enthusiasts looking for maximum variety will appreciate these heritage planes, as they bring vintage instrumentation challenges and unique handling quirks.

Standouts in the Aviator Edition

Dornier Do 31 (Experimental VTOL Transport)

Boeing 707-320C (Classic Jetliner)

Short SC.7 Skyvan (Compact Utility Aircraft)

Antonov An-2 (Iconic Soviet-Era Biplane)

Granville Gee Bee R2 / Z (Highly Challenging Racing Planes)

Among these payware aircraft, long-requested types have received special attention. Flyable legends benefit from historically accurate cockpit instrumentation and newly implemented engine simulations that replicate the original torque characteristics. Even the rarer amphibious prototypes and gliders boast improvements to water physics and updraft modeling.

Refined Engine Performance and Flight Systems

Many of these featured airplanes utilize refined turboprop logic, new aerodynamic surfaces for better stall handling, and in-depth engine management, which requires close attention to torques, prop RPM, and mixture for piston-powered models. Turbocharged aircraft, such as certain Cessna variants, now incorporate more accurate manifold pressure responses, and advanced glass cockpits replicate real-world flight management operations.

Focus on Rotary-Wing Aviation

Asobo Studio and Microsoft expanded the helicopter lineup to include utility designs, passenger transport types, and historical rotorcraft. Optimized rotor dynamics translate to realistic collective response, tail rotor authority, and transitional lift. For instance, the Airbus Helicopter H125 caters to scenic tourism or rescue missions, whereas the Robinson R66 adds a nimble option for short commutes or advanced training scenarios.

Broad Appeal with a Technical Edge

Whether a simmer values authentic IFR flows in an airliner cockpit or prefers bush flying into remote airstrips, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 adapts to varying skill levels without compromising technical fidelity. Each version offers deep system modeling, multiple camera views, and interactive checklists aimed at satisfying both intermediate users and seasoned virtual pilots. Realistic flight conditions, accurate avionics, and a wide range of flight profiles (from gentle GA tours to military cargo deliveries) broaden the simulator’s scope while keeping performance and simulation fidelity in mind.