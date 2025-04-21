ChasePlane: Advanced Camera System for MSFS Now Available

ChasePlane is an innovative camera tool for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, offering unlimited customizable viewpoints and physics-based motion for a more immersive experience. With features like Cinematics™ Mode, FlyBy™ Mode, and binoculars zoom, it goes beyond default camera limitations. Users can seamlessly share and back up presets via the cloud, all for a one-time purchase that includes free access to a future MSFS 2024 update.

Long-Awaited Expansion of Camera Possibilities

Flight simulation aficionados often crave flexibility when viewing their virtual cockpit, environment, and aircraft. Parallel 42 has addressed this desire by making ChasePlane widely available for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on PC. The tool, which some may remember from its earlier iterations in other simulators, completely reworks how users can create, customize, and manage camera perspectives.

A Fresh Take on Visual Immersion

One of the most significant highlights of ChasePlane is its departure from the default camera limitations that restrict how many cockpit or external viewpoints you can define. Now, users can establish as many presets as they wish, no matter which plane or ground vehicle they operate. Each viewpoint can incorporate physics-based camera motion that synchronizes with the aircraft’s handling and the surrounding airflow, further boosting immersion without altering the flight model in any way.

The developers have introduced numerous camera behavior modes, including action cams, steady cams, and a novel binoculars mode. This latter feature makes it effortless to zoom in for close-up examinations of cockpit instruments or external surfaces. Beginners and seasoned hobbyists alike can also benefit from the built-in tutorial (viewable below) to quickly master the entire system.

ChasePlane Tutorial

Demonstration Video (Views & Smart Views)

Unique In-Sim Camera Modes

Besides the ability to store and share unlimited presets, ChasePlane offers multiple distinctive viewpoints that redefine how one experiences virtual aviation:

Cinematics™ Mode: With a single click, generate cinematic camera movements, giving your flights a polished, professional look.

With a single click, generate cinematic camera movements, giving your flights a polished, professional look. FlyBy™ Mode: Observe your aircraft from the ground as it whizzes past, adding an element of outside-in perspective.

Observe your aircraft from the ground as it whizzes past, adding an element of outside-in perspective. Tower Cam™ View: Simulate the vantage point of an air traffic controller by positioning the camera in tower locations.

Simulate the vantage point of an air traffic controller by positioning the camera in tower locations. Smart Views: Instantly focus on cockpit panels or window frames, reducing the need for repetitive zoom adjustments.

Seamless Community Sharing and Cloud Backup

Another noteworthy feature is the ability to export and import camera configurations. If a particular content creator or community member has set up a brilliant angle or camera style, you can integrate those settings into your own simulator in seconds. Furthermore, Parallel 42’s cloud infrastructure backs up camera presets and user preferences at no additional cost, ensuring you never risk losing your work.

Leveraging Early Access to Perfect the Release

The developers initially launched ChasePlane in a brief soft-launch period, which allowed them to gather bug reports and feedback. This strategy led to several timely updates, making today’s official release more stable and polished. Parallel 42 made full use of this feedback loop, underscoring their commitment to refining user experience through data-driven improvements.

No Subscription Model and Free 2024 Upgrade

One aspect that many virtual pilots will appreciate is that there are no recurring fees. Purchasing the add-on provides lifetime access on MSFS 2020, and early adopters will be eligible for a native MSFS 2024 version when it debuts—free of charge for a limited time. This approach signifies a shift toward user-oriented flexibility, aligning with the product’s mission to enhance immersion without imposing additional financial barriers down the road.

Breaking Away from the Past

Although earlier versions of ChasePlane served FSX and Prepar3D faithfully for years, Parallel 42 rebuilt the add-on to leverage modern architecture. The result is a toolkit that integrates seamlessly with contemporary simulator platforms, preserving the ease of use many pilots value. Features like Custom Views and physics-based camera motion are prime examples of how the software is more intuitive than ever.

Pricing and Where to Get It

If you are ready to revolutionize your in-simulator viewpoint, ChasePlane is available from Parallel 42’s store for $30.00 USD (excluding tax). Local currency options are likewise supported. The purchase includes the comfortable knowledge that future development, including a dedicated version for MSFS 2024, is already on the roadmap.

Join the Conversation

We want to hear your thoughts on ChasePlane and its approach to reimagining camera control. How might you use these custom camera modes in your own flights? Have you tested the FlyBy™ feature or tried the new binoculars zoom functions? Let us know your experiences or ask us questions in the comments section below. We look forward to reading about your perspectives on Parallel 42’s latest release.