MSFS City Update 10: United States I Released

City Update 10 in Microsoft Flight Simulator: An In-Depth Look at the Latest Urban Enhancements

Asobo has launched City Update 10: United States I for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it offers a significant visual refresh to five major metro areas. This release combines new aerial and satellite imagery with advanced digital elevation models (DEMs) and TIN (triangulated irregular network) techniques. As a result, pilots using either MSFS 2020 or MSFS 2024 can experience more detailed cityscapes with refined textures and countless additional landmarks.

Below, we’ll explore each of the renewed cities in detail. These locations vary from vast mainland skylines to a stunning island hub, so whether you’re interested in intricate high-rise flight corridors or mountain-bound scenery, this latest package promises a wealth of visual depth and authenticity.

Official Trailer Video

Texas Duo: Dallas and Fort Worth

The sprawling Metroplex area in north Texas combines two distinct but interconnected cities. Historically, Dallas and Fort Worth developed as crucial railway centers serving cotton, oil, and livestock transport. Today, the region remains an international heavyweight for industries ranging from finance to manufacturing.

Within the simulator, you’ll notice iconic structures such as the 777 Main Street skyscraper in Fort Worth, as well as futuristic glass high-rises like Fountain Place in Dallas. The famous AT&T Stadium also commands attention, showcasing extensive photo-real textures. This update refines the skylines to capture each building’s unique geometry, giving virtual pilots a lifelike sense of flying above two of Texas’s largest urban hubs.

Mile High Highlights: Denver, Colorado

Situated at an elevation of 5,280 feet, Denver more than lives up to its “Mile High City” nickname. This metropolitan area thrives in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, contrasting urban sprawl against rugged peaks.

With the new aerial data integrated into the simulator, prominent features such as the 714-foot Republic Plaza and the ultramodern 1144 Fifteenth tower gain extra fidelity. Beyond the city limits, you can admire the vivid high-elevation terrain to the west. Meanwhile, the update’s DEM enhancements ensure that the gradual plains east of Denver look smoother than ever, reflecting topographical variations more accurately.

Exploring the Bay: San Francisco, California

Often lauded as one of the world’s most visually stunning cities, San Francisco perches where the Pacific Ocean meets the bay. Originally shaped by the 1848 Gold Rush, this setting features a breathtaking combination of natural coastline and urban sophistication.

Flying around San Francisco now delivers an even more precise depiction of the Golden Gate Bridge, the famous Transamerica Pyramid, and the expansive San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Pilots can swoop over Alcatraz Island or zoom in on high-rise details that have been sharpened with the update’s photogrammetry enhancements. This level of fidelity makes each pass over the bay a memorable experience.

Tropical Urbanity: Honolulu, Hawaii

Situated on Oahu, Honolulu represents Hawaii’s bustling centerpiece. Its skyline, perched between turquoise waters and inland volcanic terrain, offers a compelling setting for both recreational flights and more serious approaches requiring crosswind landings off the Pacific.

The revised modeling includes Diamond Head—an extinct volcanic cone—along with the Koʻolau Range that defines the island’s lush interior. Meanwhile, the city’s buildings now present more accurate shapes and textures. Whether you cruise above the busy harbor or circle the downtown district, the improved data captures Honolulu’s unique topography and cultural landmarks.

Technical Advancements and Update Procedure

City Update 10 blends advanced DEM technology with TIN surface texturing, meaning that both horizontal and vertical details get a significant overhaul. Structures align more accurately with their real-world footprints, making it easier for VFR (Visual Flight Rules) enthusiasts to recognize familiar roads, stadiums, and waterfronts at a glance.

To install, ensure your simulator is fully up to date. Once verified, head to the in-sim Marketplace and locate the free City Update 10: United States I package. After downloading, you can begin exploring these meticulously recreated communities. If you’re using Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the same process applies—just confirm you have the latest version, then add the free update to your content library.

For further details about this release, visit Microsoft Flight Simulator’s official website.

