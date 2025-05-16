BAe 146 Announced for X-Plane 12 by Just Flight

Just Flight’s BAe 146 is coming to X-Plane 12 with refined flight dynamics, upgraded visuals, and a lower price than its X-Plane 11 predecessor. The release includes eight variants—covering passenger, cargo, and military operations—a meticulously detailed cockpit with over 300 functional controls, and enhanced aerodynamics influenced by real-world pilot feedback. An array of liveries, advanced navigation systems, and VR compatibility add to the immersive experience.

A Fresh Take on a Beloved British Aerospace 146

The well-regarded 146 Professional from Just Flight, meticulously modeled on the British Aerospace 146 (often called the BAe 146), is arriving soon for X-Plane 12. After a successful run in X-Plane 11, the development team has reworked a substantial portion of the aircraft’s systems and visuals to take advantage of the newer simulator’s improved engine. According to official announcements, this release will come with a lowered price compared to the original X-Plane 11 iteration, plus a generous discount for owners of that earlier version. Although an exact release date is not revealed yet, Just Flight has indicated the wait is almost over.

Enriched Flight Model and Upgraded Visuals

One of the most notable enhancements is the refined flight model designed for X-Plane 12’s aerodynamics. Real-world BAe 146 pilots offered insight for adjustments to engine response, flap settings, drag coefficients, and pitch behavior. This attention to detail is evident in features such as the servo-tab-controlled ailerons and clamshell airbrakes, both of which closely mimic the real-world operation of this classic four-engine regional jet.

Additionally, the exterior and cockpit artwork makes heavy use of Physically Based Rendering (PBR), ensuring materials like metallic surfaces, canopy glass, and even plastic panels reflect and refract light with remarkable authenticity. The aircraft also supports rain and wiper effects native to X-Plane 12. From the outside, you will notice the emblematic T-tail design and short landing gear, all displayed in crisp 4096×4096 resolution textures.

Comprehensive Variants for Multiple Roles

A key appeal of the 146 Professional is the inclusion of eight detailed variants. You can simulate passenger services, quick-change (QC) conversions, and full cargo “Quiet Trader” (QT) operations. For military aficionados, the CC.Mk2 (RAF VIP) model and C.Mk3 (RAF cargo) version add extra realism and mission variety. Each variant features subtle differences in performance and systems, reflecting their unique operational histories.

Intricate Cockpit Operations

Stepping inside the cockpit, you’ll find a thorough representation of the real BAe 146 flight deck. The developers have packed in more than 300 functional switches, knobs, and buttons to emulate everything from standard autopilot functions to the Thrust Management System (TMS) and hydraulic pump logic. An extensive overhead panel, which covers components like anti-ice, electrical bus switching, and pressurization, further adds to the complexity.

For an additional level of convenience, an EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) is included, allowing you to manage cargo and passenger doors, configure weights, and interface with navigation tools like AviTab. If you prefer Virtual Reality flying, the cockpit is fully VR-compatible, with intuitive hotspots for easy manipulation of the controls.

UFMC and Advanced Navigation

The custom-coded UFMC system integrates LNAV and VNAV flight planning, complete with real-time calculations for top of climb and descent. Support for SimBrief flight plan imports keeps route loading efficient, while Navigraph data ensures modern procedure updates are always at your disposal. For those seeking a more traditional setup, the default X-Plane FMC is also available, complementing additional navigation displays and a dedicated TCAS implementation.

Liveries and Audio Immersion

No less than 40-plus paint schemes ship with the package, showcasing classic carriers from around the world. Operators such as Air France Express, American, QantasLink, and British Airways are represented, along with more niche players like Cobham or Discovery Air. On top of that, the FMOD-based audio suite uses 3D positional cueing for realistic external and cockpit sounds, including engine whines, flaps in motion, and even distinct cabin announcements triggered by the EFB. This level of aural detail contributes to a truly immersive experience no matter where you’re seated.

Pricing and Availability

Just Flight plans to unveil the final price soon, highlighting that it will be lower than the original X-Plane 11 release price. Longtime BAe 146 sim pilots who own the older product can claim a “significant discount,” a welcome gesture for those who have already invested in their existing virtual hangars.

For updates on release timing and further announcements, keep an eye on the official Just Flight website. If you’re looking to explore other aircraft from the same developer, you might also check out the Just Flight developer page on SimShack. For those interested in additional alternate aircraft, tweak kits, and user-created add-ons, there’s an extensive freeware collection for X-Plane 12 over at Fly Away Simulation’s free download section.

Why This BAe 146 Stands Out

Simmers familiar with this “Whisper Jet” will appreciate the historically accurate short-field performance and silent engine operation, which made the original aircraft so popular in noise-sensitive airports. This factor remains front and center in X-Plane 12, especially when operating near urban areas. Meanwhile, the realistic autopilot modes, including turbulence and go-around functionalities, bring an extra layer of authenticity. The open-architecture approach to the code allows for potential future updates or third-party expansions, ensuring the aircraft remains relevant in the long run.

Additional Considerations

Custom Throttle Logic: Owners of specialized hardware can enjoy fine-tuned input support for the power levers.

Owners of specialized hardware can enjoy fine-tuned input support for the power levers. Highly Detailed Animations: Everything from windshield wipers to hydraulic lines is rendered with precision, highlighted by dynamic movement and robust mechanical feedback.

Military and Cargo Configurations: The RAF CC.Mk2 variant includes VIP interior details, while the cargo "Quiet Trader" minus windows appeals to dedicated cargo haulers.

The RAF CC.Mk2 variant includes VIP interior details, while the cargo “Quiet Trader” minus windows appeals to dedicated cargo haulers. Manuals and Tutorials: An in-depth PDF guide covers everything from cold and dark starts to advanced FMC usage, making it helpful for first-timers and seasoned aviators.

