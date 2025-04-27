Airbus A330-300 Released by LatinVFR for MSFS 2020

Posted on Sun, 27 Apr 2025 21:50:27 GMT by Ian Stephens Ian Stephens

LatinVFR’s new Airbus A330-300 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, priced at $29.49 in the in-sim Marketplace, offers a mid-level experience with custom avionics, detailed cabin modeling, and an EFB supporting SimBrief, charts, and ground services. It includes three engine types, 43 liveries, and features such as autopilot holds, ILS autoland, and a trim tank system, balancing moderate complexity with user-friendliness for aspiring commercial pilots.

A330 on ramp in MSFS.

LatinVFR Adds Another Wide-Body to MSFS 2020 Lineup: The Airbus A330-300

LatinVFR has introduced its rendition of the Airbus A330-300 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, now offered through the in-sim Marketplace at $29.49. This new offering represents a mid-level adaptation of one of Airbus’s most recognizable twin-engine wide-body aircraft, which has been a mainstay in medium- and long-haul operations since the 1990s.

The A330 cockpit at night.

Key Technical Highlights

In this release, LatinVFR provides a custom-built avionics suite intended to reflect the actual cockpit functionality of the A330. This includes both lateral and vertical autopilot navigation, enabling pilots to perform such procedures as holds and ILS autoland. Although RNAV approaches are not yet featured, the developer is planning them for a future update. For those who prefer a simplified experience, an optional legacy avionics mode is also available.

The A330 in-flight at night.

Cabin Features and Flight Deck Details

Stepping inside, the high-definition cabin replicates business, premium economy, and standard economy seating configurations, along with galley sections. It also integrates automatic cabin announcements based on flight stages, adding an extra layer of realism. The flight deck includes an Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) with:

  • SimBrief integration for flight planning
  • Navigraph charts support (subscription required)
  • Weather displays and ground services management

Additionally, the EFB permits aircraft loading and the activation of various ground support equipment (GSE). The trim tank fuel transfer system—central to the A330’s center-of-gravity (CG) management—has also been incorporated, which helps simulate the real-world dynamics of this popular Airbus type.

The A330 in house livery flying high above the clouds in MSFS.

Engine Variants and Livery Selection

LatinVFR’s A330-300 not only comes with three engine variants—General Electric, Rolls-Royce, and Pratt & Whitney—but also packs 43 liveries. These paint schemes encompass operators that currently fly (and some that once flew) the A330, giving simmers a broad selection of real-world operators. Each engine variant is accompanied by characteristic sound packs to reflect the distinct acoustic signatures of each powerplant.

3D VC of the A330 from LatinSim.

Performance Level: A Mid-Tier Complexity

In many respects, this product aims to go beyond default airliner standards by offering elements such as ILS autoland and advanced route programming. However, it does not strive to be a complete “study-level” simulation of every A330 system. LatinVFR’s established practice of iterative updates suggests that more refinements might be introduced over time, but simmers should keep their expectations aligned with a mid-tier add-on.

If you’re seeking more content to enrich your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience, you might explore some of our MSFS 2024/2020 freeware add-ons. Expanding your library with additional aircraft or scenery can enhance your setup even further.

Passenger cabin area displayed in detail in the MSFS simulator after installing this payware mod.

Availability and Closing Remarks

Those interested in a modern, wide-body addition to their virtual hangar will find the Airbus A330-300 from LatinVFR easily accessible for purchase directly in the Marketplace for $29.49. Its classic airframe, combined with the developer’s custom avionics and cabin layouts, aims to deliver an engaging experience while maintaining user-friendly options for new sim pilots.

As the A330 family has proven itself in real aviation for decades, it’s no surprise that it remains a popular choice among flight simulator enthusiasts. Whether your goal is to recreate real-world medium- to long-haul operations or simply enjoy the immersive features of a custom wide-body add-on, this release may well be worth a closer look.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Do you think LatinVFR’s approach to balancing detail with accessibility hits the mark? Have you tried other A330 add-ons in the past, and how do they compare? Share your insights or questions in the comments section below and join the conversation.

