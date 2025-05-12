Blue Canyon (KBLU) & Scott Valley (A30) Released for X-Plane 12 by X-Codr

X-Codr Designs has rolled out two meticulously crafted airports—Blue Canyon Nyack (KBLU) and Scott Valley (A30)—for X-Plane 12, offering immersive general aviation experiences in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada. Each features detailed building models, dynamic weather, and seasonal transitions, while including pilot-controlled lighting. They are available individually or as a discounted bundle at the X-Plane.Org Store and cater to systems with at least 8 GB VRAM.

Two Northern California Airfields Arrive in X-Plane 12

X-Codr Designs has introduced two exquisitely rendered airports in the Sierra Nevada region of Northern California: Blue Canyon Nyack Airport (KBLU) and Scott Valley Airport (A30). Both aim to enhance general aviation adventures in X-Plane 12, offering detailed building models, carefully crafted ground textures, and dynamic seasonal effects that capture the changing weather and foliage throughout the year.

Why These Releases Stand Out for GA Enthusiasts

Each airfield lies in a picturesque pocket of Northern California, surrounded by rugged highlands and scenic farmland. The challenging approaches, combined with realistic texturing and pilot-controlled lighting systems, make for a compelling experience. In my own flights around this region, I’ve found that well-modeled vegetation and ground clutter bring added immersion, especially when changes in seasons transform the environment naturally.

Exploring the Canyon Ridge of Blue Canyon (KBLU)

Captivating Terrain and Approach

Sitting at approximately 5,284 feet above sea level, Blue Canyon Nyack (KBLU) is perched on a canyon ridge only 30 miles west of Lake Tahoe. The approach to runway 15 is remarkable—just a few hundred feet beyond Interstate 80—offering a distinctive mix of excitement and caution for virtual pilots. This corridor near Emigrant Gap is well known for its rolling hills and dense forestation, factors that can amplify the challenge of any landing attempt.

High-Resolution Textures and Advanced Effects

X-Codr Designs brings lifelike detail to KBLU by incorporating:

PBR (Physically Based Rendering) textures on buildings and ground surfaces.

textures on buildings and ground surfaces. Meticulous modeling, down to the door handles and wind-sensitive features such as tetrahedrons.

Custom color-corrected orthoimagery that blends accurately with the surrounding region.

Dynamic weather effects, including puddles after thunderstorms and winter snow coverage.

Seasonal transitions where grass and shrubs shift from vibrant green in spring to muted brown in the autumn months.

Notably, pilot-controlled lighting (often referred to as LST) is included, so you can activate runway lights by clicking your push-to-talk button five times on the local frequency. This adds a layer of realism, especially if you enjoy twilight or nighttime approaches.

Technical Details and Purchase Options

For those ready to take on the high-altitude challenges, KBLU is available for $7.99 at the X-Plane.Org Store. The download size is around 482 MB, with Version 1.0 recorded as of May 1st, 2025. It is designed exclusively for X-Plane 12 (not compatible with XP11) and recommended for systems with at least 8 GB of VRAM.

Flying in Scott Valley: A30’s Mountainous Environs

Unique Setting and High-Fidelity Modeling

Located amid Siskiyou County’s farmland, Scott Valley Airport (A30) sits at an elevation of about 2,732 feet. Nearby mountain peaks can soar over 7,000 feet, particularly striking during winter when they’re blanketed in snow. The airport environment is captured with near-photoreal building facades, custom materials, and layered detail textures that provide an immersive sense of depth on runways and taxiways.

Seasonal Variations and Weather Dynamics

Among the highlights is a robust weather system that adapts the airport’s scenery to match actual conditions. You can notice leaves blowing across the ramp in autumn or enjoy a thoroughly green landscape in spring. This level of detail is rarely found in smaller general aviation airports, making A30 a great jumping-off point for short hops throughout Northern California’s terrain.

System Requirements and Pricing

Like KBLU, A30 is designed expressly for X-Plane 12 on Windows, Mac, or Linux. It weighs in at 561 MB and also sits at Version 1.0 (dated May 1st, 2025). A recommended 8 GB of VRAM ensures the smooth rendering of detailed scenery elements. You can purchase Scott Valley Airport for $9.99 directly from the X-Plane.Org Store.

Bundle Savings and Performance Observations

For pilots interested in acquiring both KBLU and A30, X-Codr Designs offers a bundle discount that reduces the cost of one airport by 25%. This pairing makes sense if you want to explore the entire swath of rugged Northern California in a cohesive round trip. In my experience, optimizing graphics settings helps maintain fluid frame rates, especially when heavy weather or dense forests are in play. Still, the airports appear well optimized, using low-polygon models to reduce strain on systems while preserving detail at noticeable viewing distances.

