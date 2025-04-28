Sim Update 2 Beta Updated for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’s Sim Update 2 Beta (build 1.4.16.0) delivers refined performance, stability tweaks, and revamped live weather. Career and Challenge modes now operate in sandboxed environments, preserving main profiles. A new memory logging system may briefly affect frame rates, but it aids continued stability improvements. Caution is advised for those on default installs, as opting out prematurely might require a full reinstall.

​

Exciting Advancements Arrive with the Latest Public Beta

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has reached another milestone. A fresh update for Sim Update 2 Beta (now at build 1.4.16.0) has been rolled out, and it brings refined performance, targeted stability fixes, and improvements to live weather. Although feedback suggests a smoother experience overall, important precautions remain. This is still beta software, so expect some quirks, and consider whether early access to new features is worth potential disruptions.

Flexible Progress but Separate Environments

In a notable departure from previous betas, Career and Challenge modes now run in a sandboxed environment. Your achievements and progress in these modes will not transfer to, or from, the live release. This gives testers the freedom to explore fresh tweaks without affecting their main profiles. It also means Challenge League leaderboards are currently split between live and beta players.

For those who thrive on the thrill of testing, this setup is an ideal opportunity to sample the updated Career content. All specializations are unlocked in the beta build—perfect for diving into new scenarios without having to grind through your usual progression path. Conversely, if you value keeping your main records intact, you may want to pause before opting in.

Stability Tweaks and DA62 Adjustments

The latest beta build addresses an issue that sometimes resulted in infinite loading loops when importing configuration files. Aircraft rendering also received attention. Developers corrected a problem in which the updated DA62 passenger seats caused unexpected glitches in other aircraft referencing those same assets. A separate “v2” version of these seats now ensures each aircraft displays as intended.

Meanwhile, certain back on track functions in Career flights that previously failed to reset properly are now fixed. This should prevent confusion in flightplan continuity, particularly for those who rely on accurate waypoint-based progress tracking.

Live Weather and Online Services

Live weather data has been reworked to address an unpredictable mix of current and historical forecasts. In the past, data from the prior day could unintentionally blend with live conditions, jeopardizing realism for everyone connected. By isolating how forecast data is cached and refreshed, the developers aim to provide a smoother, more authentic weather experience with each session.

For those who prefer customizing or expanding their environment, you may wish to enhance the updated simulator with additional scenery packs. Plenty of MSFS freeware scenery offerings can complement these adjustments, giving you new vistas to explore while you test out the improved meteorological systems.

Memory Logging and Beta Cautions

During the initial phase of Sim Update 2 Beta, Microsoft has enabled memory logging for diagnostic reasons. This may briefly reduce frame rates, especially when switching between menus. However, developers will remove these logs once they collect enough data to target further stability enhancements. If you’re on Xbox, check under Console info in your settings to ensure optional data collection is allowed, which helps Microsoft gather the necessary metrics.

Remember, joining the Beta can be riskier if you installed the main simulator in its default location. Some players might face a complete reinstall when switching back to the live build. The recommended practice is to install your simulator package on a custom path. If you’re determined to join, full instructions are available through the official forums.

Enrolling and Unenrolling in the Beta

Enrolling on Microsoft Store or Xbox requires launching the Xbox Insider Hub, selecting “Previews,” and then joining the “Microsoft Flight Simulator Beta.” Steam users can simply navigate via “Properties > Betas” in their library and select “flight_sim_beta – Sim Update 2.” If you opt out prematurely, expect to re-download the sim once you leave the test environment—particularly if you used the default installation path.

Flighting also affects Multiplayer. You’ll only see players within your same version boundary. So if you plan group flights with friends, make sure everyone is running either the live build or the beta.

Share Your Thoughts Below

Now that you’ve taken a look at the latest Sim Update 2 Beta details, we’d love to hear your perspective. Are you finding the stability improvements beneficial, or is the memory logging overhead an inconvenience? How do you feel about separating Career and Challenge progress between builds? Share your insights and join the discussion in the comments section below—we look forward to reading your feedback!