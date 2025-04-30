Doha’s Hamad International Airport Coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Developer iniBuilds has revealed plans for a premium Doha Hamad International Airport (OTHH) scenery in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The project aims to replicate the airport’s latest expansions, including its distinctive Emiri Terminal, cargo areas, and concourses. Delayed by real-world construction, iniBuilds now has the references needed to ensure accurate surroundings. Expect enhanced visuals, custom ground polygons, and an authentic representation of Qatar’s major aviation hub.

Flight simulation enthusiasts will soon have another major airport to explore in the virtual skies. Developer iniBuilds has confirmed the development of Doha Hamad International Airport (OTHH) for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This long-awaited scenery aims to capture the expansive Middle Eastern hub, complete with its newly constructed sections and signature facilities.

Spotlight on a Modern Global Gateway

Hamad International first opened in 2014, replacing the older Doha International Airport. Since then, it has rapidly evolved into a major intercontinental hub, serving over 36 million passengers per year. Some of its most remarkable achievements include:

Two parallel runways, each exceeding 4,000 meters in length, suitable for ultra-long-haul operations.

A terminal complex known for large-scale expansion projects, including two new concourses completed in recent years.

A vast cargo facility capable of handling large volumes of freight, supporting heavy traffic from Qatar Airways Cargo and other airlines.

One noteworthy detail from an aviation perspective is that Doha Hamad International successfully gained Skytrax World’s Best Airport accolades in both 2021 and 2022, breaking a long run previously held by Singapore Changi. This recognition aligns with Qatar’s vision to offer world-class passenger experiences and underscores the significance of an accurate, high-fidelity add-on for virtual pilots.

Why This Project Was Delayed

The development process was intentionally postponed by iniBuilds due to ongoing real-world construction at Hamad. The team acknowledged that these projects needed to reach a more consistent stage before accurate references could be collected. Recently, however, much of the terminal expansion and other structural upgrades have become easier to document, allowing them to proceed with more confidence. According to a statement from iniBuilds:

“We’ve been wanting to do this one for a while, however there’s been lots of construction which has made it difficult to ensure we get it right. With this construction now getting to the point where we can accurately see what is being worked on, it has allowed us to get the references we need!”

These references include the distinctive VIP Emiri Terminal, the uniquely shaped control tower, and new concourses. The developers are determined to ensure up-to-date architectural details appear in the final release.

Premium Product Features and Expectations

Though still in the early stages of development, insiders indicate that this premium product will showcase advanced airport modelling and high-resolution textures. That typically means custom ground polygons, detailed jetways, and precisely replicated landmarks such as the cargo areas and passenger concourses. With Doha’s scale in mind, virtual aviators can also expect accurate taxiway layouts and lighting systems suited for authentic daytime and nighttime operations.

The project is planned for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which implies potential compatibility with any new enhancements or graphical capabilities introduced in the latest platform iteration. iniBuilds has not announced a release date or pricing details, but they have shared a few early previews featuring major elements like the Qatar Airways Cargo building and ramp facilities.

Routes and Global Connectivity

The airport serves as the home base of Qatar Airways, a carrier that boasts an extensive worldwide route network. While Qatar Airways understandably dominates flights in and out of Doha, a few other international carriers also operate from Hamad. This dynamic leads to a diverse set of traffic patterns, ideal for flight simulation fans seeking both short-haul and long-haul operations.

Long-distance routes to Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia are common, combining to create an incredibly substantial throughput of aircraft movements. This sense of global connectivity is one reason many flight sim users are excited about having a meticulously rendered Doha in their simulator environment.

In the Meantime, Stay Tuned

Early images from iniBuilds hint at a visually impressive product, and the promise of a “premium experience” raises expectations further. Since there is no formal launch window at this time, and the pricing remains undisclosed, observers will want to keep an eye on official updates. For more details or to follow the development timeline, consider checking out iniBuilds’ forum post for their latest information.

What do you think? Share your thoughts and questions on iniBuilds’ upcoming Doha Hamad International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Are you keen on exploring Qatar’s premier travel hub in your virtual cockpit? Or is there another major airport you believe deserves an equally detailed treatment? Let us know in the comments below!