Diamond DA40-NG for MSFS 2024: Authentic Training & Free Upgrades

Diamond DA40-NG Gains Further Traction in the Simulator Space

The developer COWS has revealed plans to bring the Diamond DA40-NG aircraft to both Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) 2020 and the upcoming 2024 version. A short teaser video (shown below) on their official YouTube channel highlights a unique focus on accurate aerodynamics, refined instructor-driven feedback, and advanced system modeling for an immersive flight training environment. According to the developer, this particular model will also eventually be available for X-Plane 12.

Teaser Trailer

Unique Flight Model with Detailed System Simulations

At the heart of this project is an emphasis on fidelity. The flight model was reportedly created using “hundreds of hours of expert instructor feedback”, ensuring a meticulous reflection of real-world performance. This approach centers on accurate handling characteristics, stall behaviors, and power settings that aspiring and seasoned virtual pilots alike can recognize. In my view, achieving a correct feel in the simulation is paramount, especially for training-critical maneuvers such as slow flight, steep turns, and short final approaches.

Circuit Breakers, EIS, and Cylinder Physics

The simulation goes a step further by including customizable circuit breakers and an Engine Indication System (EIS). Circuit breakers are often overlooked in virtual GA aircraft, but their presence adds layers of depth for handling in-flight emergencies or practicing abnormal procedures. Additionally, cylinder physics simulation helps replicate temperature behavior, engine stress, and performance output in a lifelike way. COWS also puts strong focus on the AUSTRO AE300 Jet-A1 engine with FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control), bringing the distinctive feel of a modern Jet-A1-powered single-engine trainer into the simulator. From my standpoint, these facets make the DA40-NG a promising all-encompassing GA platform for thorough training and casual enjoyment alike.

Free Upgrade Path and Future Plans

Those who already own the DA40-XLS will receive the DA40-NG free of charge on release. This benefit will apply to both the Orbx store purchase and the official MSFS Marketplace, covering MSFS 2020 and the future MSFS 2024. The developer has also noted that they plan to bring the DA40-NG to X-Plane 12 once the Microsoft Flight Simulator variants are completed. While no confirmed release date has been shared beyond the general “Coming 2025” timeline, the mention of a 2024 MSFS version suggests COWS is aiming to keep up with the new simulator’s evolution.

Some members of the flight sim community have expressed hope for additional cockpit options, including analog “steam” gauges that would expand training scenarios and cater to those who prefer a lower-tech approach. Although it remains purely a suggestion among enthusiasts, the feedback showcases how many simmers appreciate multiple instrument configurations for the same aircraft. One user insightfully noted how a steam gauge DA40 might be less intimidating for PPL (Private Pilot License) students first transitioning to flight simulation.

Enthusiastic Reactions from the Community

YouTube commenters have shown excitement for the DA40-NG’s release, referencing its excellent training capabilities and praising the developers’ decision to provide a free update to existing DA40-XLS owners. One real-world DA40-NG pilot voiced particular anticipation, citing the marvelous Jet-A1 engine and FADEC that separates the NG from older variants. Other pilots mentioned the immersive environment that a fully functioning walkaround mode could bring in the forthcoming MSFS 2024 features, such as external covers and in-depth checklists during pre-flight.

These responses suggest there is a strong demand for more advanced simulation features, especially for student pilots and those practicing real-world scenarios. In my opinion, this high level of engagement bodes well for COWS’ future expansions and additional modifications that may arrive later.

Share Your Thoughts Below

How do you feel about the Diamond DA40-NG coming to both MSFS versions and eventually X-Plane 12? Are you looking forward to its FADEC-enabled engine and refined flight model? Is there a feature or cockpit variant you would like to see added? Let us know in the comments, and feel free to jump into any discussions with fellow simmers!