REX Atmos CORE: Next-Level Weather Control for MSFS 2024

REX Simulations’ new Atmos CORE promises to revolutionize Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’s environmental visuals through advanced cloud, haze, and color tools. Building on earlier REX products, it offers real-time atmospheric adjustments, minimal performance impact, and deeper control over Rayleigh scattering and other key elements. The product is in final testing, with a discounted upgrade path planned for existing customers.

Atmospheric Innovation at Its Core

REX Simulations has unveiled REX Atmos CORE, a new tool aiming to transform the environmental visuals within Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Building on the success of their previous product—and preserving that sought-after blend of cloud fidelity, haze control, and color balancing—Atmos CORE promises an upgraded technology stack designed to integrate fully with the revised weather rendering system in MSFS 2024.

Deeper Look at Key Improvements

At the heart of Atmos CORE lies an advanced suite of editing parameters, ensuring that every subtle variation in sky color, Rayleigh scattering, or ozone level remains adjustable in real time. Developers have highlighted several technical refinements:

Weather Tweaks: Fine-tune haze, cloud shading, and brightness levels without altering default simulator files.

Fine-tune haze, cloud shading, and brightness levels without altering default simulator files. Efficient Performance: With negligible FPS impact in earlier REX products, the team aims to preserve steady frame rates while offering a deep layer of control.

With negligible FPS impact in earlier REX products, the team aims to preserve steady frame rates while offering a deep layer of control. Immediate Feedback: Changes made to atmospheric variables display instantly in the simulator, reducing the need to restart or reload scenes.

These adjustments address some common points simmers have raised in the past. While MSFS 2024 includes improved atmospheric rendering, REX Simulations positions Atmos CORE as the tool for users who want greater control over how their environment looks and feels.

Real-Time Control and Live Weather Compatibility

A crucial component of Atmos CORE is its comprehensive compatibility with major weather solutions. Whether you rely on Asobo’s Live Weather, utilize ActiveSky FS, or work with custom presets, this product seamlessly integrates on top, allowing users to adjust or override certain parameters. In my view, this level of synergy matters greatly for virtual pilots who enjoy testing various atmospheric conditions, from crisp, VFR skies to stormy IFR flights.

Why Rayleigh Scattering Matters

One of the notable discussions revolves around Rayleigh scattering, a phenomenon that defines how light diffuses through the atmosphere and colors the sky. When you're flying at higher altitudes, subtle changes in scattering can drastically affect the hue and brightness of clouds, the horizon, and even ground objects. By offering granular adjustments, REX Simulations allows enthusiasts to blend or highlight these details in real time.

Release Progress and Pricing Outlook

Atmos CORE remains in its release candidate phase, meaning the near-final version is undergoing tests and refinements. Although there’s no officially confirmed launch date, REX has indicated the product may arrive within weeks—though that is still subject to change. As for pricing, existing REX Atmos owners can expect a discount upgrade path for MSFS 2024, which should ease the transition for loyal REX customers.

REX has also promised to share more screenshots and direct comparisons soon, giving prospective buyers a better sense of the visual overhaul possible. It signals a dual focus on transparency and user engagement throughout the final stretch of development.

A Visual Customization Layer Worth Watching

While Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 upgrades many atmospheric features, Atmos CORE stands out as an optional but powerful enhancement for simmers seeking precise control over the look of their skies. This is a niche that many have been anticipating—some prefer letting the new simulator’s defaults handle everything, yet others crave personalization. From the data REX has shared, I find the promise of a negligible performance impact to be especially intriguing.

Weather and lighting are often central to flight simulation immersion. Adjusting color profiles, haze density, and exact cloud blending can make the difference between an “okay” experience and a highly realistic stage for virtual flying. Atmos CORE holds potential to deepen that immersion, particularly if the real-time adjustments are as intuitive and user-friendly as REX suggests.

​

Encouraging User Engagement

Even though the exact release date is pending, there’s plenty of anticipation brewing in the flight simulation community. Simmers are eager to see if Atmos CORE truly advances the detail and realism introduced in MSFS 2024. The development team’s previous track record with low performance overhead bodes well for those concerned about hardware constraints.

“Existing users will absolutely be supported and rewarded.” — Excerpt from REX Simulations

This statement underscores the company’s recognition of longtime fans who invested in earlier REX products. The prospect of a discount or upgrade clearly affirms REX’s desire to bring them along to the next evolutionary step in atmospheric simulation.

Join the Discussion

What do you think about the potential of customizing skies and clouds even further in MSFS 2024? Do you believe external tools like REX Atmos CORE are essential, especially given the simulator’s already-robust weather engine? Feel free to share your insights, experiences, or concerns in the comments below—we’d love to hear your perspective on these enhancements.